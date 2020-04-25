Every single Renée Zellweger movie, ranked

Miramax/Universal Studios and Studio Canal and Miramax Film Corp. Renée Zellweger has been in films across a variety of genres.

Renée Zellweger has been acting in films for decades and she has a fairly broad discography.

The actress’ highest-rated films include “Queen Miami” (2016) and “Dazed and Confused” (1993).

She’s also appeared in films that many critics disliked, such as “The Bachelor” (1999) and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” (1994).

Renée Zellweger is known for her broad and memorable film career. Over the past few decades, she’s been in just about everything from period pieces and animated comedies to romantic dramas and horror movies.

Here is every movie in Zellweger’s filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

“The Bachelor” (1999) was one of the star’s early rom-coms, and her lowest-rated film.

New Line Cinema ‘The Bachelor’ featured an appearance from Mariah Carey, too.

Critic score: 9%

“If you go in hoping for a funny-sweet wedding comedy that deserves to stand with ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘The Bachelor’ will leave you standing at the altar,” wrote Roger Moore for the Orlando Sentinel.

She starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the horror film “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” (1994).

Genre Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger in the film.

Critic score: 14%

“Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey try to out-bad-act each other in the luridly abysmal third sequel to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” wrote Owen Gleiberman for Entertainment Weekly.

She played a social worker in the poorly received thriller “Case 39” (2009).

Paramount Vantage Renée Zellweger in ‘Case 39.’

Critic score: 21%

Ethan Gilsdorf wrote for the Boston Globe, “It’s a bummer when the audience is smarter than the protagonist.”

She had a role in “Here and Now (Blue Night)” (2018), a drama starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Pretty Matches Productions The film is also a musical.

Critic score: 23%

“‘Here and Now’ is deliberately slow, hoping to provide viewers a chance to share the tortuous mental anguish Vivienne is going through. The process only succeeds in boring us to death.,” wrote Rex Reed for The Observer.

She played the titular character in “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004).

Universal Studios and Studio Canal and Miramax Film Corp. Renée Zellweger in ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.’

Critic score: 28%

Nev Pierce wrote for BBC.com, “It’s [a] testament to Zellweger’s likeability and skill that the film is still enjoyable, but it lacks the element of surprise.”

She has a leading role as an ambitious executive in “New in Town” (2009).

Lionsgate Most critics didn’t like this film.

Critic score: 28%

“The film starts off as a tedious, lifeless ordeal and it stays that way with a vengeance,” wrote Edward Porter for the Times.

She played a teen working at a music store in “Empire Records” (1995).

Monarchy Enterprises B.V. Renée Zellweger and Liv Tyler in ‘Empire Records.’

Critic score: 29%

“A lousy comic drama about the efforts of some independent record store employees to maintain the integrity of their business,” wrote Gene Siskel for the Chicago Tribune.

“The Whole Truth” (2016) wasn’t well-received by critics.

PalmStar Media She had a leading role in the film.

Critic score: 30%

Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com, “The script for ‘The Whole Truth’ is an ‘airport book,’ although it contains even less sizzle and grit than most of those.”

Zellweger had a minor role in “8 Seconds” (1994), which starred Luke Perry.

New Line Cinema She had a minor part.

Critic score: 31%

Scott Weinberg wrote for Apollo Guide, “The title implies how long you’ll be able to sit through it.”

She played the wife of an art dealer in “Same Kind of Different as Me” (2017).

Disruption Entertainment Olivia Holt and Renée Zellweger in ‘Same Kind of Different as Me.’

Critic score: 33%

“‘Same Kind of Different as Me’ is a strange, sincere and sometimes clumsy plea for old-fashioned Christian empathy,” wrote Amy Nicholson for Variety.

She voiced a sassy, animated fish in “Shark Tale” (2004).

DreamWorks She voiced Angie.

Critic score: 36%

“It is not in the same level of ‘Finding Nemo’ but I still think it is worth seeing,” wrote Richard Roeper for Ebert & Roeper.

In the poorly received film “Me, Myself and Irene” (2000), Zellweger played a woman handling some legal troubles.

20th Century Fox Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger in ‘Me, Myself and Irene.’

Critic score: 47%

Lisa Schwarzbaum wrote for Entertainment Weekly, “Shifts unsteadily between slow-moving, gauzy focus romance and ‘transgressive’ gross-out comedy.”

“Deceiver” (1997) is a crime drama that she had a small role in.

MDP Worldwide Renée Zellweger in ‘Deceiver.’

Critic score: 48%

“The brothers are talented filmmakers to watch, but they still need to recognise the fine line between cleverness and excess,” wrote Michael Dequina for TheMovieReport.com.

She starred in the cult-classic film “Bee Movie” (2007) as a woman who falls in love with a bee.

DreamWorks Animation Renée Zellweger voiced Vanessa in the film.

Critic score: 50%

“Personally, I think I liked ‘nothing’ better,” wrote Bob Mondello for NPR.

In the period piece “Leatherheads” (2008), she worked in a newsroom.

Focus Features The film is set in the 1920s.

Critic score: 51%

Deborah Ross wrote for The Spectator, “A slovenly, timid, strenuously studied movie that takes forever to get nowhere, uninterestingly.”

She has a small role in “The Low Life” (1995).

Autumn Pictures The film is from the ’90s.

Critic score: 56%

“A modest but deeply felt film with a solid ensemble cast,” wrote Kevin Thomas for the Los Angeles Times.

In “A Price Above Rubies” (1998), she played the wife of a very religious man.

Channel Four Films Some critics suggested Renée Zellweger was the best part of the movie.

Critic score: 57%

“‘A Price Above Rubies’ isn’t a particularly good movie, though Zellweger shines in a tough, gritty role that foreshadowed her more serious acting ambitions,” wrote Christopher Lloyd for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Zellweger starred in “Down With Love” (2003), which is set in the 1960s.

Fox 2000 Pictures Sarah Paulson and Renée Zellweger in the film.

Critic score: 60%

“It’s a cute premise, and several co-stars help keep the fun going for a while,” wrote Claudia Puig for USA Today.

She played a post-grad woman in “Reality Bites” (1994).

Universal Pictures Her role is fairly small in the film.

Critic score: 65%

David Parkinson wrote for Radio Times, “For all its faults, this still has moments of hip charm.”

In “Miss Potter” (2007), she played Beatrix Potter, a famous children’s books author.

Phoenix Pictures Her character is based on a real author.

Critic score: 67%

“With ‘Miss Potter,’ Renée Zellweger has won back that precious thing that stardom rips away and the tabloids won’t let you reclaim: her charm,” wrote Roger Moore for the Orlando Sentinel.

She played an elegant socialite in “My One and Only” (2009).

Herrick Entertainment Renée Zellweger in ‘My One and Only.’

Critic score: 68%

Rene Rodriguez wrote for the Miami Herald, “‘My One and Only’ isn’t exactly memorable, but this little, personable movie is a fine showcase for Zellweger’s talents and a paean to the sort of mid-1950s America best remembered in Norman Rockwell paintings.”

She had a small role in “White Oleander” (2002), which is based on the novel of the same name.

Warner Bros. Renée Zellweger in ‘White Oleander.’

Critic score: 68%

Eleanor Ringel Cater wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “A smart, compelling drama.”

She played a drifter in the war film “Cold Mountain” (2003).

Miramax Renée Zellweger in ‘Cold Mountain.’

Critic score: 70%

“A film of many excellences undermined by a flawed narrative,” wrote Andrew Sarris for The Observer.

She voiced a minor character in “Monsters vs. Aliens” (2009).

DreamWorks Animation Renée Zellweger voiced Katie in ‘Monsters vs. Aliens.’

Critic score: 73%

“It’s all very good value, although I have a vague feeling that a gallery of freaky sci-fi creatures, as in Monsters Inc, may not engage the young audience’s sympathies as much as humanoids. Great fun, anyway,” wrote Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian.

She played a teacher in the film “The Whole Wide World” (1996).

Sony Pictures Classics The film is set in the 1930s.

Critic score: 76%

Susan Wloszczyna wrote for USA Today, “Invest some patience and you’ll be richly rewarded with rolling frontier vistas, butterscotch sunsets and a sweet, melancholy romance that will sneak up on you and grab your heart.”

In “Appaloosa” (2008), she played a mysterious love interest.

New Line Cinema, Renée Zellweger and Ed Harris in ‘Appaloosa.’

Critic score: 76%

“‘Appaloosa’ takes the traditional notion of a lone lawman fighting injustice and turns it successfully on its head,” wrote Connie Ogle for the Miami Herald.

In “Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016), she played a single woman who gets pregnant.

Universal Pictures Renée Zellweger is known for playing the character Bridget Jones

Critic score: 78%

Brian Lowry wrote for CNN, “Sweet, slight and fitfully funny, it’s a movie admirers of the earlier films should mildly enjoy, but cast in terms any new parent can understand, isn’t worth the price of a sitter.”

She was the wife of a washed-up boxer in “Cinderella Man” (2005).

Universal Pictures Russell Crowe and Renée Zellweger in ‘Cinderella Man.’

Critic score: 80%

“Howard’s movie skillfully delivers that primal, heart-pounding satisfaction that is the promise of all boxing tales,” wrote David Ansen for Newsweek.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001) is perhaps her most famous film.

Miramax Films Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones.

Critic score: 81%

“Ms. Zellweger makes the most of what she’s given and manages to triumph time and again over her pratfalls and public rump displays. In a word, she’s terrific,” wrote Andrew Sarris for The Observer.

She portrayed Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy” (2019).

caption Renée Zellweger won an Oscar for her role in “Judy.”

Critic score: 82%

“Judy … is happy to let [Renée] Zellweger take centre stage. Thank god, because it’s the performance of a lifetime,” wrote Clarisse Loughrey for the Independent.

She played a single mother in “Jerry Maguire” (1996) alongside stars like Kelly Preston and Tom Cruise.

Sony Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in ‘Jerry Maguire.’

Critic score: 83%

“Zellweger’s rumpled, anti-star quality plays in perfect contrast to [Kelly] Preston’s buff and polish. She redeems ‘Jerry Maguire’ and Tom Cruise, too by making him human again,” wrote Dave Kehr for the New York Daily News.

She and Gil Bellows played partners-in-crime in “Love and a .45” (1994).

Trimark Pictures She and her lover are on the run.

Critic score: 83%

Brian Mckay wrote for eFilmCritic.com, “Captures that Texas Rockabilly Highway Outlaw spirit … a bit silly and lags in places, but [it] puts the fun back into antisocial and homicidal behaviour.”

She played a widow with a strange obsession in “Nurse Betty” (2000).

USA Films Renée Zellweger in ‘Nurse Betty.’

Critic score: 83%

“This is easily Ms. Zellweger’s finest work,” wrote Joe Lozito for Big Picture Big Sound.

She played a murderer and jazz performer in “Chicago” (2002).

Miramax Renée Zellweger in ‘Chicago.’

Critic score: 86%

“With performers as good as these and the freshness of Bill Condon’s screenplay and Marshall’s direction, there’s really very little wrong with ‘Chicago.’ What it lacks is something intangible – heat,” wrote Ben Nuckols for the Associated Press.

She played a career-focused woman who leaves behind her job to care for her sick mother in “One True Thing” (1998).

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep and Renée Zellweger in ‘One True Thing.’

Critic score: 89%

Rick Groen wrote for The Globe and Mail, “A well-oiled machine manufactured to tap our welled-up ducts.”

Zellweger appeared in the documentary “Queen Mimi” (2016).

caption The documentary told the story of a woman who was experiencing homelessness in LA.

Critic score: 91%

Martin Tsai wrote for the Los Angeles Times, “Rokah gradually exhumes the hardship of surviving the streets of Los Angeles for four decades and the associated stigma and shame that have prevented Haist from reaching out to family.”

She had a small, uncredited role in “Dazed and Confused” (1993), her highest-rated film.

caption Renée Zellweger played “Girl in Blue Truck.”

Critic score: 92%

Tom Charity wrote for Time Out, “Seriously funny, and shorn of any hint of nostalgia or wish-fulfilment, this is pretty much where it’s at.”

