The Texas Rangers Have Sold 360,000 (And Counting) Of These Cool T-Shirts

Photo: MLB.com

Texas Rangers ans have gobbled up this “Claw and Antler” T-shirt originally developed by Rangers’ equipment manager Richard “Hoggy” Price.Over 360,000 shirts have been sold, far and away the most for a single MLB licensed item this season.



The T-shirt features the “antler”, an over-the-head gesture representing speed and the “claw”, a long-distance high-five, two motions that caught on with the Ranger players as the year progressed. Price had 60 shirts created for Rangers’ players and requests by fans to put the item up for sale quickly piled up.

It has been particularly surprising to merchandising experts that the shirt continued to sell even though the Rangers lost.

