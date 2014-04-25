CHART: The Rangers And Knicks Sell The Most Expensive Beer In Sports

When it comes to getting the worst bang for your buck, the most expensive beer in sports is found at Madison Square Garden in New York where both the New York Knicks and New York Rangers charge fans $US8.75 for a small beer, or $US0.73 per ounce.

That is the most expensive beer among the 122 teams in the four major North American sports leagues based on the price of the smallest available beer collected by Team Marketing Report from each team.

The best deal on beer can be found at Carolina Panthers games where a 22-ounce beer can reportedly be purchased for $US6.00, or just $US0.27 per ounce. Here is the cost-per-ounce for all 122 teams (size of the beer in parentheses).

Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.