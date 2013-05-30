New York Rangers Fire Coach John Tortorella

The New York Rangers have fired head coach John Tortorella.



His team reached the playoffs this year, but lost to the Boston Bruins on the second round.

Last year the Rangers finished with the best record in the conference but lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.

He had moderate success, but he just wasn’t able to get his team over the hump.

Tortorella has a reputation as one of the more eclectic and entertaining coaches in the NHL.

Earlier in the playoffs, a ref cursed him out for arguing a call in the third period.

He has coached the team since 2009.

The NHL will miss him.

