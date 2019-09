OK, so this isn’t quite as crazy as the scene in “Slap Shot” when a brawl broke out during warm-ups. But when three different fights break out right after the puck was dropped, you know the players had other things on their mind than, you know, playing hockey.



Here’s the video (via SportsGrid.com)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.