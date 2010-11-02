Rangers CEO Says World Series Will Go Seven Games

Photo: AP

Texas Rangers CEO Chuck Greenberg hasn’t given up on his team’s World Series chances yet, and he doesn’t want fans to lose the faith either.”This series: It is going back to San Francisco,” Greenberg told the Ben & Skin Show on ESPN 103.3 FM in Dallas. “There’s gonna be a Game 6. There’s going to be a Game 7. Let’s all hang in there and keep believing.”



The Rangers have quite the uphill climb however: Only six teams have come back to win the World Series after going down 3-1.

Greenberg also had some harsh things to say about Yankees’ fans following his team’s victory over New York in the ALCS. He referred to Bombers fans as “violent,” “apathetic” and “an embarrassment” during the radio interview.

Remember, Cliff Lee’s wife was not pleased after Yankees fans threw beer cups in the stands and shouted obscenities at her as she sat in the stands at the Stadium.

