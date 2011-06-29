Rangers Beat Astros In Lone Star State Match-Up

HOUSTON (AP) — Pitcher C.J. Wilson got his first major league hit, and Josh Hamilton homered in Texas’ three-run third inning as the Rangers beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Tuesday night.



The Rangers stretched their road winning streak over the Astros to seven games. Houston has lost four in a row overall and seven of eight.

Wilson, 0 for 5 as a hitter in five-plus American League seasons, tripled to deep centre to start the Rangers’ rally in the third. He scored on Ian Kinsler’s grounder for a 1-1 tie.

Wilson (8-3) gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings. Neftali Feliz got the final out for his 15th save in 19 chances.

Astros rookie Jordan Lyles (0-3) allowed five runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.