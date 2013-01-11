Charlie Rangel: The Lack Of Diversity In Obama's Cabinet Is 'Embarrassing As Hell'

Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY) ripped into the Obama administration on Thursday for it’s apparent lack of diversity as the President begins to shuffle his cabinet for a second term.



“It’s as embarrassing as hell,” Rangel said on MSNBC’s ‘Jansing & Co.’ “We’ve been through all of this with Mitt Romney. And we were very hard with Mitt Romney with the women binder and a variety of these things.”

“I kinda think there’s no excuse when it’s the second term. If it’s the first term, you could see people got to know who is around and qualified in order to get this job, number one,” he continued.

“I had thought that it could be the Harvard problem where people just know each other, trust each other. And women and minorities don’t get a chance to rub elbows and their reputations and experience is not known.

“But whatever it is when you have minorities that do understand the problem as Colin Powell has often spoken out that people with minorities don’t know how to use it. So in the second term, these people should be just as experienced as anybody, any other American.”



