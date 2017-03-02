Range Rover's stunning Porsche fighter is here

The Range Rover we’ve all been waiting for is here. On March 1, Jaguar Land Rover unveiled the latest addition to its burgeoning line-up of luxury off-roaders, the Range Rover Velar.

The Velar — which will make its public debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show this month — is billed a stylish, high-tech competitor against the best Germany can offer.

“The new Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity to our brand while reinforcing our total commitment to design and engineering excellence,” Land Rover chief design offer Gerry McGovern said in a statement.

For JLR, 2016 was a record year in terms of sales and profitability — driven primarily by the booming demand for SUVs. So it’s easy to see why they are so keen to keep the good times rolling.

With the Velar, Land Rover’s premium Range Rover sub-brand expands to four distinct model that range from the compact Evoque to the ultra-luxury Long Wheel Base SV Autobiography. These vehicles will sell alongside Land Rover’s own Discovery family of SUVs as well as the F-PACE from sister company Jaguar.

Here’s a closer look at the 2018 Range Rover Velar:

Here it is! The 2018 Range Rover Velar. It's the a mid-size SUV that slots in between the... Jaguar Land Rover ...The compact Evoque which starts at around $42,000 in the US and .... Jaguar Land Rover .... The rugged Range Rover Sport that has a $66,000 price of entry. Spencer Imbrock With a starting price just under $50,000, the Velar allows Range Rover to split the difference -- bridging the lineup's previous $24,000 price gap. Jaguar Land Rover In the market place, the Velar goes head-to-head with the industry-leading Porsche Macan and ... Porsche ... Audi's impressive second generation Q5. Audi Not to mention the Velar's stylish siblings -- the Land Rover Discovery and... Jaguar Land Rover ... The Jaguar F-PACE. Newspress The Velar is the latest work from Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern. Jaguar Land Rover Aesthetically, the it offers a sleek interpretation of the looks we've become accustomed to in recent Range Rover. Jaguar Land Rover Up front the Velar features the brand's signature clamshell hood and imposing front grille.. Jaguar Land Rover Out back, it's punctuated by the Range Rover's famous floating roof line and horizontal rear lights. Jaguar Land Rover Step inside, and the Velar is an exercise in minimalist chic. The leather-lined cabin is virtually devoid of buttons. Jaguar Land Rover In its place, Range Rover has doubled up on touchscreen displays. Jaguar Land Rover The twin 10-inch high definition touchscreens are part of Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo system. Jaguar Land Rover The top screen functions like a traditional infotainment unit while, ... Jaguar Land Rover The bottom screen replaces the HVAC and traction management systems. Jaguar Land Rover Up top, a large panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with light. Jaguar Land Rover Under the hood, the Velar is available with three engine option. A base 2.0 litre, 247 horsepower, turbocharged four cylinder engine along with optional 180 horsepower turbodiesel and 380 horsepower, supercharged V6 engines. All three engines are mated to a slick-shifting 8-Speed ZF automatic transmission with standard all-wheel-drive. Jaguar Land Rover According to JLR, 2.0 litre turbo four can move the Velar to 60 mph from a standstill in just 6.4 seconds, while the supercharged six can do the job in an impressive 5.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 155 mph. In addition, the Velar is available with a slew of tech features including adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, a 360-degree camera, auto-parking, and one of the most advanced all-wheel-drive systems in the world. Jaguar Land Rover The 2018 Range Rover Velar will go on sale in the US later this year with a starting price of $49,900. Jaguar Land Rover

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.