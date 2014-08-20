The Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged Is The Best SUV On -- Or Off -- The Road

The 2014 Range Rover Sport is truly a one-of-a-kind vehicle. Its combination of off-road prowess and sports-sedan style handling is unrivalled.

Since its launch in 2005, the SUV has become one of the most successful products in Jaguar Land Rover’s long and storied history. In fact, in 2011 and 2012, all by itself the Range Rover Sport outsold the entire Jaguar brand.

Business Insider recently spent a week putting a 2014 Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged through its paces in the urban jungle of New York City and the winding hills of upstate New York. With an as-tested price of $US92,480, our fully loaded Sport, in a stoic scotia grey, ticked virtually every box on Range Rover’s long option sheet. (The base model starts at about $US62,000.)

With a Range Rover-style body mounted on a Land Rover Discovery/LR4 chassis, the first-generation Sport was a highly successful bit of sleight of hand. However, the new Sport is built on a 100% Range Rover platform.

Here are the takeaways from our adventures.

