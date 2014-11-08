The Most Expensive Range Rover Of All Time Is An Homage To A Famous Gun Maker

At $US285,000 (£180,000), the Range Rover Holland & Holland is the most expensive SUV ever produced in the brand’s 44-year history. This special edition — which costs $US100,000 more than the top-of-the-line long-wheelbase Range Rover Autobiography Black upon which it’s based — is a collaboration between the company’s Special Vehicle Operation (SVO) and storied gun maker Holland & Holland.

So what makes this Range worth so much more than any other luxurious SUV? The Holland & Holland edition is completely decked out in the finest soft-touch leather, and its interior woodwork is cut from a single massive piece of walnut to make sure all of the trim match up perfectly. The walnut is also finished with oil to resemble the stocks of Holland & Holland’s signature rifles.

The inside of the Range also features embroidered Holland & Holland logos and engraved metallic accents — an homage to the handcrafted shotguns and hunting rifles synonymous with the brand since 1835.

“The whole SVO team is very proud of this car, a bespoke design, which perfectly meets the very particular needs of Holland & Holland’s customers,” said Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations managing director John Edwards. “This shows the huge potential of SVO, which encapsulates both off- and on-road performance as well as luxury and craftsmanship.”

The backseats are particularly impressive. Rear-seat passengers are treated to a pair of executive jet-style reclining seats, retractable walnut tray tables, and a pair of massive infotainment screens.

The Holland & Holland edition will be available with a variety of engine options — ranging from a humble diesel engine to Jaguar Land Rover’s 500 horsepower supercharged V8 shared with Jaguar’s XJR supersedan and the F-Type sports car.

Jaguar Land Rover Looks like a private jet.

Another reason why this Range Rover costs so much is the fact that Holland & Holland guns are expensive — ridiculously expensive. With price tags ranging from $US43,000 to $US277,000 for the “Royal” double barrel shotgun, the company’s guns make the high priced-Range Rover feel like a bit of a bargain.

To store these guns, Range Rover has installed a carbon fibre and aluminium gun case that can slide out through the tailgate. As with the rest of the car, it’s finished in fine leather and polished walnut.

The Holland & Holland Range Rover will be very rare. Jaguar Land Rover plan to build roughly 40 examples a year over the next three years. Whomever is fortunate enough to get their hands on one of these mega-buck Range Rovers will certainly have the ultimate in luxurious hunting vehicles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.