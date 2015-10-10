Land Rover is coming out with a new drop-top SUV

Jaguar Land Rover The Range Rover Evoque Convertible wearing its workout garb.

Land Rover is working on a convertible version of one of its most popular SUVs.

The Range Rover Evoque Convertible will debut at the Los Angeles International Auto Show next month.

It’s the first time in nearly 70 years that Land Rover has introduced a new roof-less SUV to the lineup.

Of course, lacking a roof tends to have an adverse effect on a vehicle’s rigidity, and that could mean the difference between an SUV that handles well and one that ends up being a huge disappointment.

But, remaining true to Land Rover’s legacy as the premier all-terrain automaker, the company says it engineered the Evoque Convertible to handle dirt, water and mountains just as well as its more grown-up siblings in the Land Rover/Range Rover lineup.

“All-terrain, open-air motoring is in our DNA,” Land Rover claims. And they’re right.

It’s not the first time Land Rover has produced a drop-top SUV. The Land Rover Defender is one of the most-loved off-roaders of all time.

Jaguar Land Rover The Land Rover Defender easily wades through water.

In fact, Land Rover is still making Defenders today. Production will officially end in December 2015, after 67 years.

The Range Rover Evoque Convertible goes on sale in some markets beginning in early 2016.

You can watch the Evoque Convertible in testing mode here:

