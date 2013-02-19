Watch The Brand New Range Rover Do Some Serious Off-Roading

To showcase the capability of the new 2013 Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover sent us to southern Utah, where we put the luxury SUV through its paces on a gruelling off-road course.



Read our full review of the Range Rover, see more photos from our off-roading adventure, or just watch the video below to see what the new ride can do.

Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.