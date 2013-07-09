Country Singer Randy Travis In Critical Condition

Grammy winner Randy Travis is hospitalized with a heart condition in Texas.

Country singer Randy Travis has been admitted to a Texas hospital and is listed in critical condition.



According to a statement from his publicist, the Grammy winner is suffering from complications of a recently acquired viral cardiomyopathy.

Here’s how WiseGeek explains viral cardiomyopathy:

Viral cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by a viral infection in the heart. The heart weakens and does not work as well as it should, causing a variety of problems for the patient. Once diagnosed with cardiomyopathy of any kind, including viral cardiomyopathy, the prognosis for the patient is variable, depending on how severe the condition is and what kinds of treatment options are available. Generally, the weakening of the heart will force the patient to make some permanent lifestyle changes.

The 54-year-old Grammy winner was admitted into the hospital Sunday and was scheduled to perform in Deadwood, South Dakota on Wednesday.

Here’s a list of Randy Travis’ top 10 songs of all time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.