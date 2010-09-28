Think Israel Is Going To Bomb Iran? Then This Is The Fund For You

Fund manager Randy Slifka is currently designing a fund to take advantage of the potential gains of a strike by Israel on Iran, according to Fortune’s Dan Primack.



The investment is labelled as a “geopolitical volatility fund,” called GeoVol, and is designed as a hedging instrument for investors concerned about such a scenario. The fund would also pay out 20% of profits to Israelis in the event of an attack, according to its promotional materials.

The fund is to be invested in a wide array of asset classes and its target value is $500 million.

It’s not clear what, exactly, it’s investing in, but you could surmise that oil, water, and defence-related instruments are high on the list.

