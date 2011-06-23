Randy Orton Vs. ChristIan One More Time? (SmackDown Spoilers)

If you were to tell me that I was going to see the same WWE main-event five times in a row I’d normally complain. Not when that main-event is Randy Orton vs. Christian. According to reports from the SmackDown taping, these two will be going for another ride.



The rest of this blog contains SmackDown spoilers. Please do not read any further if you don’t want to read any spoilers. OK, you have been warned.

Friday Night SmackDown was taped on Tuesday in Hershey, PA. The WWE shot an angle to name the next man who would challenge Randy Orton for the WWE world heavyweight title. As you can probably tell from the opening paragraph of the blog, Captain Charisma will get one more shot at The Viper. Here is how it all went down according to several fan reports.

SmackDown G.M. Teddy Long opened the show talking about Sunday’s WWE world heavyweight title match from WWE Capitol Punishment 2011. Long called Christian to the ring to discuss the match.

