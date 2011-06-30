Randy Orton Vs. Christian Official For MITB...Sort Of (SmackDown Spoiler)

With WWE Money in the Bank 2011 right around the corner it is time to start making some matches. We already John Cena vs. CM Punk set for the RAW brand but who will Randy Orton be wrestling? That question will be answered temporarily on this Friday’s SmackDown.



Warning, you are about to read SmackDown spoilers for this Friday’s broadcast. If you wish to avoid spoilers stop reading now. OK, you have been warned.

Christian won a WWE world heavyweight title shot on the last Friday Night SmackDown. Teddy Long ordered a match between Christian vs. Kane for the #1 contender. A tag team match broke out with Randy Orton and Kane vs. Christian and Mark Henry which saw Henry defeat Orton with the Slam Heard Around the World. Somehow or another that pin resulted in Christian winning a title shot and a third rematch with The Viper, Randy Orton.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.