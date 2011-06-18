Randy Orton Passes Concussion Tests

The status of Randy Orton at WWE Capitol Punishment 2011 has been in question for a week. The WWE world heavyweight champion suffered a concussion last weekend and saw doctors Friday to get medical clearance. Get your popcorn ready because the Viper is good to go!



The Randy Orton vs. Christian WWE world heavyweight title match this Sunday has been in doubt all week. Orton suffered a concussion last weekend wrestling in Spain. Orton tweeted that he was knocked out during the match. Ever since Sunday Orton has been questionable for the pay per view. Randy Orton kept fans updated about his medical progress via Twitter on Friday and Saturday.

About to take an Impact test. It will determine if I can be cleared to fight Christian, after receiving a concussion. Wish me luck. – @RandyOrton

Orton tweeted that early Friday afternoon. I followed Orton to check on the progress but it was a long time before Orton tweeted a follow up. However, very early Saturday morning Orton gave fans the good news.

