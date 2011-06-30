Randy Orton In Hot Water Over Controversial Radio Interview

CM Punk isn’t the only one shooting on WWE superstars this week. WWE world heavyweight champion Randy Orton had all guns blazing on a recent radio interview where he basically called Kelly Kelly a slut, called out The Rock, admitted to a drug overdose, and more.



You can look at this interview on 98 KUPD in Arizona in one of two ways. Some people will think that Randy Orton is a jerk for telling radio hosts that WWE Divas champion Kelly Kelly sleeps around. On the other hand, some will applaud Randy’s candid answers and respect the champ for showing a little personality.

Highlights of the interview are posted on You Tube which I embedded in the blog here. The most noteworthy piece of the interview was what Orton said about Kelly Kelly. The hosts kind of pushed Orton here but he bit. The host jokes that he would be a method actor if he worked with her. Orton replies, “I could name a few method actors in WWE,” Orton says. “Like, 10 guys.“

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.