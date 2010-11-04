Randy Moss Will Not Go To The 49ers

Photo: Life.com
Randy Moss will not be claimed by the San Francisco 49ers, the Sacremento Bee reports.After the Bills, Cowboys, and Panthers – teams far out of contention – the still-in-it-in-the-lousy-NFC-West 49ers have highest the NFL’s waiver priority.
Lots of people figured the 49ers could use a star wide receiver – especially now that the 49er’s speedy tight ened, Vernon Davis, is injured.
Not going to happens, reports the Bee:
Moss, 33, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has been perhaps the league’s best big-play receiver over the last decade. However, he also has a long history of loafing and of boorish behaviour, which apparently included his most recent stint with the Vikings.
