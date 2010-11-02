Randy Moss Will Spend $250K To Not Have To Talk To Reporters

Photo: AP

Randy Moss told the media he will no longer answer their questions, after the Vikings 28-18 loss to the Patriots.The NFL fined Moss $25,000 last week for refusing to meet with media. He said he didn’t care.



While Moss didn’t make himself available to the media yesterday – as every player’s contract requires – he did answer questions from reporters who ventured into the locker room … while wearing a Boston Red Sox hat.

The former Patriot announced that if he was going to be fined, he might as well get his money’s worth and not speak at all.

If the veteran wide receiver goes through with his media embargo, he can expect $25,000 fines for the remaining nine weeks of the season. Add that to last week’s fine, and he’s spending a quarter-million dollars for reporters to leave him alone.

But what’s that to someone who earns $6.4 million in 2010?

See Also: Why The Patriots Traded Randy Moss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.