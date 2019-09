Monday Night Football still happened last night, and the San Francisco 49ers are laying a professional beatdown on the Arizona Cardinals.



They won 24-3, and the play of the game came when Randy Moss turned back the clock, shook two Cardinals out of their shoes, and streaked to the endzone for the TD.

