Randy Moss Spent Yesterday With The Jets

Photo: AP

Craig Carton of WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show reports that Randy Moss spent Tuesday hanging out with members of the New York Jets in New Jersey.The implication is that Moss obviously has friends on the team and would be interested in playing there — but the team also might interested in him.



However, the Jets are too far down on the waiver priority list to have a realistic shot. Division rival Miami has priority over both the Jets and Patriots, would never let Moss to either team.

The deadline to make a claim is 4 p.m. ET.

