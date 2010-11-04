Randy Moss Goes To The Tennesee Titans

Photo: AP
Randy Moss will go to the Tennessee Titans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.The Titans are one of the teams he wanted to play for, sources tell Schefter. Moss will join the team.
After he found out that Moss would hit waivers, Titans coach Jeff Fisher told reporters, “I would venture to say that every head coach or maybe 30 head coaches in this league are having discussions about it right now.”
In the end, a surprising number of teams passed on Moss.
They include:
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Carolina Panthers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- San Diego Chargers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Washington Redskins
- St. Louis Rams
- Oakland Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Dolphins#
- Chicago Bears#
SI’s Peter King says at least one team was scared off by reports that Moss was rude to caterers during his short stay with the Vikings.
Sports Page’s Dashiell Bennett says the Tennessee Titans are now the AFC favourite.
NFL.com’s Michael Lombardi says the Titans were the only team to claim Moss.
