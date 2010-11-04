Randy Moss Goes To The Tennesee Titans

Photo: AP

Randy Moss will go to the Tennessee Titans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.The Titans are one of the teams he wanted to play for, sources tell Schefter. Moss will join the team.



After he found out that Moss would hit waivers, Titans coach Jeff Fisher told reporters, “I would venture to say that every head coach or maybe 30 head coaches in this league are having discussions about it right now.”

In the end, a surprising number of teams passed on Moss.

They include:

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

San Diego Chargers

Arizona Cardinals

Washington Redskins

St. Louis Rams

Oakland Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins#

Chicago Bears#

SI’s Peter King says at least one team was scared off by reports that Moss was rude to caterers during his short stay with the Vikings.

Sports Page’s Dashiell Bennett says the Tennessee Titans are now the AFC favourite.

NFL.com’s Michael Lombardi says the Titans were the only team to claim Moss.

