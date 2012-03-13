Randy Moss Is Back In The NFL

Photo: AP Images

Randy Moss has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reports.The 35 year-old, sometimes-crazy wide receiver sat out last season after having one of the worst years of his career in 2010.



But he reportedly wowed scouts at a private workout earlier this month, and now his career is getting an unlikely second wind.

It makes sense for the 49ers — they lacked and deep threat last season, and they can simply cut Moss if he doesn’t pan out.

Full free-agency opens this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.