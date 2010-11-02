Randy Moss Not "Officially" Cut Yet – Will Head Coach Childress Get Axed Instead?

Earlier today, Vikings coach Brad Childress told his team that he cut star wide receiver Randy Moss.



But Moss’s name hasn’t actually hit waivers yet – and now are some are beginning to wonder if it’s Childress who will actually get canned.

Pro Football Talk:

It looks like Childress has acted on his own, presumably after the scar on his soul from the T.O. episode of 2005 (Childress was the offensive coordinator in Phily at the time) began to throb like Harry Potter’s lightning bolt…maybe Chilly has tried to dump Moss as a way to bring to the front burner the persistent rumours that Childress could soon be dumped in favour of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

If Childress can set this up as a Moss-goes-or-I-go decision, then it won’t look like the head coach was run out of town for, you know, sucking at his job, but that he took a stand based on principle, and that others in the organisation didn’t share his views about not having Moss on the team.

With the Vikings at 2-5 a year after making the NFC Championship game, Childress might not deserve to keep the job. After all, he’s the guy who flew down to Mississippi to recruit Brett Favre back for another year. That’s been a complete mess.

