Randy Moss Is Reportedly Close To Signing With Fox Sports 1

Less than 10 days from launch, Fox Sports 1 is continuing to expand its roster of commentators.

According to Pro Football Talk, the network is nearing a deal with former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss.

Known for his off-the-wall antics and legendary interviews, Moss was a member of the San Francisco 49ers last season, recording 28 receptions and three touchdowns. The news is slightly surprising as Moss has not formally announced his retirement. Many expected him to be signing with a team about this time, not a network.

If Moss does agree to a deal, he is expected to appear on FOX Football Daily, where he will work alongside Curt Menefee, Jay Glazer, Brian Urlacher, and Ronde Barber. The network has loaded up on athletes, hiring such stars as Andy Roddick, Gary Payton, and Donovan McNabb.

Moss was one of the leading actors during the NFL’s era of prima donna receivers, but he is country guy at heart. If he embraces his new role he has the potential to mix deadpan humour with insightful honesty a la Charles Barkley.

Fox Sports 1 has loaded up on household names. They also hired a hilarious Canadian duo to host “Fox Sports Live,” a daily recap show with an irreverent shtick reminiscent of SportsCenter’s early days. If their programming consistently offers smart, entertaining coverage they have a great chance to challenge ESPN.

