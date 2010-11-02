Randy Moss Cut By Vikings

Photo: AP

Randy Moss was just cut by the Vikings, NFL network’s Mike Lombardi reports.This is wild news.



The Vikings traded a third-round draft pick to New England for Randy Moss earlier this season.

After a game against New England yesterday, Moss gave a seven minute speech talking about how much he missed his old team.

According to SI’s Peter King, Moss said, “I just want to be able to tell the guys [on the Patriots] I miss the hell out of them … Man, I miss them guys man, I miss the team … I love you guys, I miss you, I’m out.”

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf saw the speech.

Moss was drawing a $6.4 million salary this year. If no one claims him off waivers at that salary, he’ll be a free agent.

Lombardi reports that “Childress told the team in meeting they waived Moss as Moss did not go back with the team to Minnesota. Moss was not in the meeting.”

Obviously, this is a huge waste of a third-round draft pick.

The Vikings – which have also been plagued by weeks of scandal, poor play, and injuries from star QB Brett Favre – are throwing in the towel on the 2010 season.

A league source tells Pro Football Talk that Randy Moss isn’t yet aware of being cut.

Click through for the 8 teams that should pick up Randy Moss >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.