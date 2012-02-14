Randy Moss Wants To Play Football Again After 'Retiring' For Six Months

Photo: AP Images

Randy Moss is ready to make an NFL comeback after retiring last August, he told his fans on USTREAM today (via CBS Sports).”I wanna play football,” he said. “Your boy is going to come back here and play some football, so I’m really excited. I had some things I had to adjust in my life.”



Moss turns 35 today, and he hasn’t really been good since the 2009-2010 season. So who knows if any team will actually take a chance on him.

