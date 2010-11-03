Here's Where Everyone In The NFL Thinks Randy Moss Will Play Next

Photo: AP Images

We won’t find out where Randy Moss is playing next until Wednesday, when the NFL processes waiver claims from its 32 teams.Till then, here’s what coaches, players, and beat reporters are saying about where they think the star wide receive ring will be helmeting-up next.



The teams are presented in waiver order.

Buffalo Bills “Randy Moss to the #Bills? No, that’s not going to happen folks. Stop asking me.” – Sal Maiorana, the Democrat and Chronicle

Dallas Cowboys “The last thing Dallas needs right now is another receiver, that’s one spot where we actually have strength. So forget about any of that noise for the Cowboys, they aren’t claiming Moss of the waiver wire.” – Dave Halprin, Blogging the Boys.

Carolina Panthers “Carolina ought to sign Randy Moss, or at least try to. This has been among the most frustrating seasons the Panthers have ever had. Moss at least would make the team interesting.” – Tom Sorenson, Charlotte Observer

San Francisco 49ers “The 49ers are in need of targets, and getting Randy Moss now where he could learn the offence over the bye week makes sense.” – Kevin Lynch, San Francisco Chronicle.

Denver Broncos “Moss would reunite with Broncos coach Josh McDaniels. Moss had a record-breaking season in 2007 in New England with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. By all accounts, the two had a good relationship. But I’m not sure if the timing is right. The passing game is a bright spot in Denver.” – Bill Williamson, ESPN’s AFC West blog.

Detroit Lions “This isn’t fantasy football.” – Lions coach Jim Schwartz.

Cleveland Browns “We look at players every day. We brought Sam Aiken in [as a free agent on Sept. 25]. There’s trades, waiver wires, guys on the street, guys in UFL, it’s ongoing. … if someone pops up that we have interest in, we’ll bring him in on Tuesday or Friday.” – Browns coach Eric Mangini, after the team stayed out of trade negotiations for Moss in October.

Cincinnati Bengals “The Bengals are unlikely to pay Moss’ high salary.” – James Walker, ESPN’s AFC North Blog.

San Diego Chargers: “At 3-5, the Chargers are one of the only teams that consider themselves a Super Bowl contender and have a bad enough record to win a claim on Moss. They don’t get Vincent Jackson back until Week 12, and Malcolm Floyd and Legedu Naanee are banged up.” – Andrew Perloff, Sports Illustrated.

Arizona Cardinals “If Moss wasn’t into catching passes from Tom Brady or Brett Favre, imagine what he might think of Max Hall or Derek Anderson.” – Mike Sando, NFL Nation

Washington Redskins ““We’re always looking at the best scenario to help our football team. That’s what we’ll do as an organisation, you know, look at Randy and make a decision if he gives us a better chance to help our football team win.” – Redskins coach Mike Shanahan.

St. Louis Rams “The folks at Rams Park weren’t in the mood to talk about Moss on Monday night, but that was merely a formality of NFL process, not lack of interest.” – St. Louis Dispatch.

Oakland Raiders “We have an interest in anyone we think can help us,” – Raiders coach Tom Cable.

Jacksonville Jaguars “The Jaguars aren’t going to take a player that has attitude issues so bad that two teams have already decided to cut ties with him during the 2010 season.” – Big Cats Country.

Seattle Seahawks “According to multiple sources the Seattle Seahawks are interested in claiming recently (and surprisingly) released wide receiver Randy Moss.” – Seattle PI

Philadelphia Eagles “A high-ranking league official familiar with the Eagles’ thinking said the club has no interest in Moss and isn’t planning to file a waiver claim in the event that the Vikings do formally release the future Hall of Famer.” – CSNPhilly.com

Miami Dolphins# “A source within the Miami Dolphins confirmed that the team is indeed interested in signing Randy Moss.” – Football News Now.

Chicago Bears# “The Bears have wasted money on lesser players. Orlando Pace made almost twice as much last year as a turnstile operator. Money should not be an object for this franchise. Just pay him and play him.” – Jon Greenberg, ESPNChicago.

Tennessee Titans# “I would venture to say that every head coach or maybe 30 head coaches in this league are having discussions about it right now.” – Titans coach Jeff Fisher.

New Orleans Saints# ” New Orleans is the one NFC South team I could possibly see having an interest in Moss. The Saints have shown a willingness to let guys revive their careers in New Orleans (see Jeremy Shockey and Jonathan Vilma) in the past. Drew Brees owns that locker room and is powerful enough that he wouldn’t be pushed around by Moss.” – Pat Yasinkas, ESPN

Green Bay Packers The Packers have twice come close to trading for Randy Moss. No one thinks he’ll join the team this time.

Indianapolis Colts “Peyton Manning excels at making unknown receivers stars.” – Andrew Perloff, Sports Illustrated.

Houston Texans “if Randy Moss falls as far as the Houston Texans in the NFL waiver wire order — there can be no hesitation, no qualms about adding a disruptive force, no sudden moral stand. The Texans, led by owner Bob McNair, must pounce.” – Culture Map Houston.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers “We probably won’t require his services.” – Bucs coach Raheem Morris.

Pittsburgh Steelers Other than some fan forums, no one is bothering to speculate if the Steelers will land Randy Moss.

New York Jets “That’s up to management. I have no say in that right now.” – Jets QB Mark Sanchez

New York Giants “Just in case you were getting any ideas, there is virtually zero chance the just-released Randy Moss will be a New York Giant.” – Big Blue View.

Kansas City Chiefs “It’s doubtful the Chiefs would take a chance on Moss, especially considering the locker-room chemistry they’ve cultivated with a nice balance of young players and veterans. I’d be surprised if they would be willing to disrupt that because Moss might help Kansas City one or two more games in 2010.” – Kansas City Star.

Baltimore Ravens “The Ravens won’t sign wide receiver Randy Moss, who was waived by the Vikings on Monday. But there is a chance the Ravens, who didn’t have to face Moss in Week 6 because New England had just exiled him to Minnesota, could end up playing against Moss after all if a future opponent claims him off waivers.” – Baltimore Sun.

Atlanta Falcons “The Falcons have passed on Terrell Owens. The Falcons have passed on Vincent Jackson. They are very likely to pass on Randy Moss” – Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

New England Patriots “I miss the hell out of them — every last helmet in that locker room.” – Randy Moss

(#Waiver order subject to a coin-flip.)

