Wrestling Legend Randy "Macho Man" Savage Dies In A Car Accident

TMZ reported today that pro wrestling great Randy “Macho Man” Savage, has died after suffering a heart attack behind the wheel of a car in Florida.



He lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. His wife was in the car, but was unharmed.

Sadly, it’s yet another tragic end for a former pro wrestling star. His long time “manager,” “Miss Elizabeth” Hulette, died of a drug overdose in 2003.

Savage, whose real name was Randy Poffo, was a second generation wrestler. His father Angelo, and his brother, “Leaping Lanny” were also wrestling stars.

We don’t normally consider pro wrestling to be a sport, but Macho Man was one of the better athletes to ever play “the game.” He actually played minor league baseball for several years before getting into the wrestling business and his “flying elbow” finishing move was legendary to pro wrestling fans.

Personally, I have to say that as a young fan of pro wrestling in the late ’80s, the Macho Man was always one of my favourites. He gave some the best interviews the sport has ever seen and his matches were exciting, funny, and dramatic. In a world of colourful characters, he somehow found a way to stand out. We miss him already.

To get a sense of how he became a fan favourite, check out one of his trademark entrances (when he was still a heel) and also the “historic” moment when he first teamed up with Hulk Hogan:

