A Comedian Used An IPhone-Shaped Cookie To Trick Cops Into Pulling Him Over

Twitter/@randyliedtke Liedtke used iPhone-shaped cookies to trick cops into pulling him over.

LA-based comedian Randy Liedtke regretted using cookies to trick cops into pulling him over this week after he realised there was a warrant out for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Liedtke drove around pretending to talk on an iPhone-shaped cookie, hoping to lure cops into trying to give him a ticket.

The plan, he tweeted, was to “just take a bite and ask if cookies are against the law.”

According to Liedtke’s Twitter account, he did get a police officer to pull him over, who was “confused and angry” when he realised the “iPhone” was in fact a cookie.

But the comedian’s plan was derailed when the officer discovered there was a warrant out to arrest Liedtke for unpaid parking tickets. About 10 hours after being pulled over, Liedtke admitted defeat:

