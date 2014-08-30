Step Inside The $US25 Million Arizona Mansion Of Baseball's 'Big Unit' Randy Johnson

Baseball legend Randy Johnson has the pitch-perfect home.

The retired player, nicknamed the Big Unit, has listed his 25,000-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $US25 million, according to Zillow.

The Mediterranean home was built in 2006 and is located at the base of Mummy Mountain.

This custom-built seven-bedroom mansion is situated on five mountainside acres and includes amenities like a commercial-grade fitness facility, a pet suite, and a recording studio with a stage.

The home is being sold by The Joffe Group in Arizona.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.