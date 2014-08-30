Step Inside The $US25 Million Arizona Mansion Of Baseball's 'Big Unit' Randy Johnson

Baseball legend Randy Johnson has the pitch-perfect home.

The retired player, nicknamed the Big Unit, has listed his 25,000-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $US25 million, according to Zillow.

The Mediterranean home was built in 2006 and is located at the base of Mummy Mountain.

This custom-built seven-bedroom mansion is situated on five mountainside acres and includes amenities like a commercial-grade fitness facility, a pet suite, and a recording studio with a stage.

The home is being sold by The Joffe Group in Arizona.

Welcome to the home of Randy Johnson, a pitching legend in Major League Baseball.

When you step inside the house, you immediately notice the Mediterranean theme.

The main level includes a formal living room with massive Canterra stone fireplace and 24-foot ceilings.

The gourmet chef's kitchen includes granite countertops, handcrafted Hickory cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island.

And overlooks the home's great room with a wood-beamed ceiling and gas fireplace.

The 12-seat dining room is very formal with a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The east wing features a 'his' personal office with more wood-paneled walls and baseball memorabilia.

And this is the 'hers' personal office.

Not to mention a study room for the children.

Further down the hallway is a game room and adjoining western-themed billiards parlor with a wet bar.

Upstairs is the master sitting area for the master suite.

This is the enormous bedroom.

While the master bath features his and hers oversized vanities, a steam shower, and gas fireplace.

With a pretty sizable closet.

Nearby to the master quite is a three-car display garage. This showroom includes pneumatic air hoses, epoxy flooring, and tool storage.

On the lower level, there is a theatre with a custom marquee, working ticket booth, and fully stocked snack bar.

Inside is a 20-seat private screening room with and surround sound acoustics.

And the outside is just as amazing as the inside.

It includes a covered patio with a wood-burning pizza oven, along with numerous flat-screen TVs and a fire pit.

And overlooks a pool that includes a spa and two-story water slide.

There's also a private two-bedroom guesthouse on the property that includes an open great room, deluxe kitchen, and a secluded outdoor patio.

Another detached building is the 1,746-square-foot, custom-designed gym. It comes complete with a locker room, showers, and commercial grade fitness equipment.

Along with direct access to the tennis court.

Let's take one last look at the MLB player's home.

OK, and maybe one more.

