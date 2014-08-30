Step Inside The $US25 Million Arizona Mansion Of Baseball's 'Big Unit' Randy Johnson

Baseball legend Randy Johnson has the pitch-perfect home.
The retired player, nicknamed the Big Unit, has listed his 25,000-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $US25 million, according to Zillow.
The Mediterranean home was built in 2006 and is located at the base of Mummy Mountain.
This custom-built seven-bedroom mansion is situated on five mountainside acres and includes amenities like a commercial-grade fitness facility, a pet suite, and a recording studio with a stage.
The home is being sold by The Joffe Group in Arizona.
The main level includes a formal living room with massive Canterra stone fireplace and 24-foot ceilings.
The gourmet chef's kitchen includes granite countertops, handcrafted Hickory cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island.
The east wing features a 'his' personal office with more wood-paneled walls and baseball memorabilia.
Further down the hallway is a game room and adjoining western-themed billiards parlor with a wet bar.
Nearby to the master quite is a three-car display garage. This showroom includes pneumatic air hoses, epoxy flooring, and tool storage.
On the lower level, there is a theatre with a custom marquee, working ticket booth, and fully stocked snack bar.
It includes a covered patio with a wood-burning pizza oven, along with numerous flat-screen TVs and a fire pit.
There's also a private two-bedroom guesthouse on the property that includes an open great room, deluxe kitchen, and a secluded outdoor patio.
Another detached building is the 1,746-square-foot, custom-designed gym. It comes complete with a locker room, showers, and commercial grade fitness equipment.
