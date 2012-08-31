Randy Jackson Will Not Return As A Judge on 'American Idol' [Report]–Here's Today's Buzz

- Move aside Jon Hamm, Robin Williams may be the next “Mad Man.” The comedian may return to TV in a David E. Kelley series focusing on Williams in an ad firm.
- Randy Jackson won’t be a judge on “American Idol” next season, according to TMZ. Rather, Jackson is said to stay on the show as a mentor.
- The Annual Academy Awards will now require five songs be nominated for Best Original Song. Last year only two songs battled it out for the Oscar.
- CBS refuses to disclose the name of the Navy SEAL who wrote “No Easy Day,” a tell-all book about the Osama bin Laden killing despite his identity already being revealed by Fox News and other media.
- Tori Spelling welcomed her fourth child, son Finn Davey McDermott, late Thursday. Spelling made the announcement on her website saying, “We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!”
- Sage Stallone passed away from natural causes not drugs. According to coroner’s officials, Slyvester Stallone’s son death July 13 was due to a heart condition.
- Kid film “Oogieloves” is set to become one of the worst box-office tanks in history.
SEE ALSO: A deleted Captain America scene from “The Avengers” >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.