Randy Jackson Quits 'American Idol' Amid Turmoil After 12 Years As Judge — Here's Today's Buzz

- “Yo! Yo! Yo! To put all of the speculation to rest, after 12 years of judging on ‘American Idol’ I have decided it is time to leave after this season,” Randy Jackson said in a statement Thursday. “I am very proud of how we forever changed television and the music industry.” The news comes after Mariah Carey fired Jackson as her manager this week. It’s also been rumoured that “American Idol” plans to clean house at the end of Season 12 and also replace Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Keith Urban.
- Following her split from husband Will Arnett, Amy Poehler is now dating Nick Kroll, creator and star of Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show!” Apparently, “She wanted a comedian who ‘gets’ her.”
- NBC cancels “Whitney,” “Up All Night,” “1600 Penn” and “Guys with Kids.” Yikes! But the CW renewed “Nikita” and “The Carrie Diaries.”
- “24” may return to Fox for a limited run. Kiefer Sutherland is in talks to reprise his Emmy-winning role as Agent Jack Bauer. No deals are in place, but Fox is eying “24” as part of its recent push in limited event series.
- Jennifer Lopez will featue her divorce from Marc Anthony in her upcoming 3-D concert movie “Dance Again.” “I’d been through a big change in my life with the divorce and everything, and as crazy as we are, we thought, ‘Let’s put that on camera!'”
- Check out a photo of James McAvoy on set of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as a young Professor Xavier in a wheelchair.
- Amanda Bynes is on three years probation after she pleaded no contest on Thursday to driving on a suspended licence.
- Ke$ha … with cornrows … on the set of her new music video for “Crazy Kids.”
