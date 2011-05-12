After Spat With Randy Jackson, Haley Reinhart Rules The Night On "American Idol" (VIDEO)

Haley Reinhart and judge Randy Jackson weren’t seeing eye to eye on “American Idol” tonight.



To Jackson, Reinhart’s cover of Michael Jackson‘s “What About Us?” just sounded “like screaming.”

But in the final four contestants’ second round, Reinhart won the night with a take on the much-covered “I Who Have Nothing” — and nailed it.

(This being the sunshine-filled “Idol” redux, Jackson and the rest of the judges hugged her afterwards. And across the pond somewhere, Simon Cowell rolled his eyes extravagantly.)

Reinhart’s song was the performance of the night, despite the expectations of producers, who positioned James Durbin to open and close the show. And Durbin did deliver.

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery, on the other hand, played to the news cycle with their song choice.

Alaina dedicated her performance of Martina McBride‘s “Do It Anyway” to the storm victims down South.

McCreery sang Alan Jackson‘s “Where Were You” (opening and final line: “Where were you when the world stopped turning that September day?”).

Video below.

