Randy Falco Satisfied with Randy Falco’s AOL Performance

Well, there is one person who felt good about what Randy Falco did at AOL.

Randy Falco.

In an interview with Online Media Daily done before he got abruptly kicked to the curb Thursday, the AOL chief was prickly about the situation into which he was thrust and said AOL will never shake the toxic reputation it got in the wake of its historically ill-fated merger with Time Warner.

“No matter what we accomplish here, all the press and analysts can think about is how AOL’s merger with Time Warner in 2001 was the worst in history,” he said.



According to Falco:

•When he arrived the Web business was losing hundreds of millions and now it makes money.

•Margins have grown from negative 20% to plus 20% in two years.

•He cut 50 content products and launched more than 100 micro sites.



“I have been reorganising and restructuring AOL; changing the strategy and rebuilding it from scratch in the worst economy in a generation. My job was to turn the company around, and to give Time Warner a profitable Web business to spin off and a profitable access business that still throws off a tremendous amount of cash. I can check both of those boxes. I am done, and I feel good about what we’ve accomplished.”

