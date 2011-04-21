Randy Couture Plans To Retire After UFC 129

Randy Couture is planning to retire following his fight at UFC 129 against Lyoto Machida. The 47-year old former UFC champion made the announcement this week to the MMA media. A win by the +274 underdog would be the biggest upset of his career.



“I think it’s time to focus on the other things I have going in my life after the fight. It’s been an ongoing transition for me. I kind of want to go out on my own terms and decide when enough is enough. I think that time has come.” – MMAJunkie.com

The 14 year MMA career of the fighter known as “The Natural” will come to a close with arguably the toughest fight of his tenure. At 47, Couture is stepping into the octagon against one of the most elusive fighters in all of MMA. By the odds, defeating Machida would be the biggest win of Couture’s career.

