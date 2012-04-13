RANDOM: Watch Charlie Sheen Use The F-Word In A Dutch Beer Ad

Charlie Sheen: Why the face?

Photo: Screengrab

“The Charlie Sheen commercial” is becoming its own genre. His latest spot is for a non-alcoholic Bavarian beer brand sold in the Netherlands (video below), but it has all the tropes of Sheen’s other recent advertising: Crazy Charlie Sheen riffs on his own propensity for weird behaviour and intoxicating substances, all the while winking at the camera.We’ve already seen him do that for DirecTV and the Fiat 500 and Hanes.



The differentiating factor in his latest outing is the appearance of the F-word. In the spot, Sheen checks out of rehab, promising his doctors he won’t be back. As he drives home, everyone he sees—pregnant women, cops, folks at the gym—is chugging beer. At his house, his friends welcome him back with a beer-soaked surprise party. The aghast Sheen responds, “What the fuck?” The joke: It’s Bavaria Global’s latest alcohol-free brew, Bavaria Lemon.

The ad is targeted at the Dutch, but they aren’t stupid: Most Dutch people speak English as well. Yesterday we noted that Unilever is running a campaign in Germany featuring the F-word, which Germans are also familiar with.

Hopefully, this unpleasant trend is about to end. The ad was shot by Bonkers of Amsterdam back in February while Sheen worked on the TV show Anger Management with his actor friend Tony Todd:

