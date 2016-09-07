How to add a 'find a random movie' button to Netflix

Netflix spends a ton of money perfecting its recommendation system, which it says is worth $1 billion per year to the company.

But sometimes you just want Netflix to pick you a random movie or TV show. The team at AllFlicks, a site which tracks Netflix data, noticed a bunch of people on Reddit asking for an “I’m feeling lucky” button for Netflix. So they decided to build one.

The “Random Button for Netflix” is a simple Chrome extension that adds a button to the top of your Netflix browser. Here’s what it looks like:

When you press that button, it gives you a new random movie or TV show. You can also customise it to return only a certain type of content (movies, TV shows, or documentaries).

Here’s what that looks like:

While Netflix’s recommendations are powerful, there is something weirdly satisfying about rolling the virtual dice over and over and getting a random movie each time.

Check out the Chrome extension here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.