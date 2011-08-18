Random Letter From Obama Nets $8K At Auction

Photo: natesanders.com

A handwritten letter signed by President Obama sold for just over $8,000 at auction Tuesday.As the Los Angeles Times reported, a New York collector purchased the personal letter for a whopping $8,252. In the note, which was written on official White House stationary in 2009, Obama was responding to a letter sent to him by a Virginia man who was concerned with the state of the economy.



The letter reads:

Tim –

Thanks for your letter. I share your sentiments, and we are moving as quick as we can to restore some sense to the financial system.

The auctioneer, Nate D. Sanders, had hoped the letter would go for between $8,000 and $12,000.

