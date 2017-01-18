11 interview questions from bosses like Elon Musk and Larry Ellison that seem to have nothing to do with the job

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Some of these questions are pretty tricky.

The last thing you want to deal with in your job interview is a curveball.

However, if you’re interviewing with some of the most successful people in business today, you’d better come prepared for one.

That’s because many top execs like to ask interviewees questions that seemingly have nothing to do with the job at hand.

There seems to be a simple reason behind this tactic:

If you’ve interviewed enough times, you’ve probably gotten pretty good at selling yourself. Questions like these force you to dig deeper and get honest, think creatively, or even display your logical prowess.

Here are 11 of those questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.