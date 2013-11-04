Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Published A Book About A Child Whose Mum Takes Her IPad Away

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister, Randi Zuckerberg, was one of the first 20 people hired at Facebook. She left the company in August, and the job director of marketing, to try her hand as an author.

She’s got a pair of new books out on social media etiquette out including one called “Dot.” It’s about a girl named Dot, who is 5 or 6 years old, who apparently spends all of her days on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook. (Dot “knows how to tap . . . to swipe . . . to share” the book explains). The mother takes the iPad away and Dot discovers it’s fun to play outside — giving her more things to tweet about later.

The second book, “Dot Complicated,” is aimed at adults. But the message of these two books is essentially the same, that it’s ok to spend a lot of — even most — of your time on social media, as long as you unplug once in a while, New York Times’ book reviewer Judith Martin says.

At Facebook, Zuckerberg was known for oversharing pictures of her kids on Facebook’s work pages. (Facebook uses Facebook for work communications instead of email.) She didn’t stop even when asked, she admitted to Martin. Later, Zuckerberg was the brains behind a TV show for Bravo called “Startups: Silicon Valley.” The show made doing a startup look a lot like living in a frat house rather than long hours of dedicated work.

The children’s book in particular is not getting good reviews, in part because people can’t relate to a kindergartner spending all day on Facebook or Twitter, Businessweek’s Sam Grobar explains. His 7-year-old daughter said the book just wasn’t very good:

“I’ve seen better stories from my classmates in writing workshop,” she said.

