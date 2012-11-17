The Dream Cast For Randi Zuckerberg's Bravo Reality Show, 'Start-Ups: New York'

The first episode of a new Bravo reality show, “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley,” launched a few weeks ago.Randi Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s sister, is driving the drama as the show’s executive producer. And she’s already hunting for New Yorkers who could star in their own spinoff.
The current show has a cast of characters that range from videobloggers to entrepreneurs. They’re young, up-and-coming people in tech who love to socialize.
With that in mind, we racked our brains for some of the most entertaining people Zuckerberg could sign up to represent New York’s burgeoning tech scene.
You won’t find Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley or Thrillist’s Ben Lerer on this list—anyone with serious funding probably has their hands too full to apply, though they’d make killer cameos.
The people we chose are young, fun, and on the brink of making names for themselves.
Think we missed a rising star? Put them in the comments.
Segall is rapidly working her way up the ranks at CNN, where she covers technology and startups. She's conducted a number of video interviews and has appeared on multiple on-air segments.
The Michigan grad is a fiery, confident go-getter. Like Sarah Austin on the current Startup: Silicon Valley cast, she's in the video blogosphere. But unlike Austin, Segall covers market crashes, not party crashes.
Another member of the press who could be a good addition to the show is Nitasha Tiku.
She runs BetaBeat, the New York Observer's tech and startup section. She's well-sourced in the industry, having interviewed entrepreneurs and investors alike.
If Sam Biddle is half as funny on camera as he is in his articles, the Gizmodo writer would make a good Bravo star
Biddle is one of Gizmodo's funniest and savviest writers.
If he acts anything like he writes, he'd be a no-brainer for 'Start-Ups: New York.'
Lauren Leto first stepped out onto the startup scene when she created a viral phenomenon, Texts From Last Night.
She then went on to create Bnter, a text-message app. It went over to BetaWorks earlier this year, and the 26-year-old is now the GM of a new startup, Findings.
Minshew has both beauty and brains. The Virginia native just completed Y Combinator's summer program.
Y Combinator is one of the most competitive startup-accelerator programs in the world. Minshew and her Daily Muse cofounders had to beat out thousands of other applicants to earn their spot.
Payal Kadakia has been a dancer all her life. But when she moved to New York, she grew frustrated by how difficult it was to book a class on the go. She had trouble finding times and venues.
Her startup, Classtivity, aims to solve this, and it has partnered with companies like MindBody to help bring local class schedules and signups to the masses.
Kadakia recently completed a highly competitive startup program, TechStars NY.
Bisanz is an Austrian serial entrepreneur. Last summer he sold his company, Brands4Friends, for about $220 million to eBay.
He then attempted to break three world records when he kiteboarded across the Bering Strait.
Cohen is a twentysomething who recently graduated from Syracuse University, where he cofounded a company called BrandYourself. Now he's in Manhattan and he recently founded a company with his father, Brian Cohen. It's called Launch.it.
Despite what could be an awkward family dynamic, Trace says he and his father make a good team. Brian Cohen was the first investor in Pinterest, so he's got a good eye for startups.
Trace says he and his father hardly ever fight--he can only remember storming out on him once growing up. 'We have a saying in my house, that my dad is never wrong but he's not always right,' Trace jokes of his cofounder.
Megan Towe is a senior manager at LiveIntent, a startup she hustled her way into when it only had eight employees.
Kalghatgi is a savvy entrepreneur turned investor who knows everyone in tech.
He's a principal at SoftBank, which has invested in companies like Buddy Media and BuzzFeed.
Rob Fishman's startup was acquired by BuzzFeed earlier this year and he's looking for the next big thing
Rob Fishman formerly worked for The Huffington Post, which he left to do a startup of his own, Kingfish Labs.
Kingfish Labs was recently acquired by BuzzFeed. Fishman's cofounders went to the new company, but Fishman didn't go with them. Instead, he's looking for a new startup to sink his teeth into. The search would be fun to watch.
Emily Gannett is a bicoastal event planner, specializing in elaborate tech functions and dinners.
Gannett can be found at two to three parties per week, many of which she's dreamt up for clients.
Tryon and Carleton are serious entrepreneurs with an interesting twist.
They're dating.
We can't see them causing much drama, which might not appeal to Bravo. But if the show wanted to highlight a powerful couple instead of a brother-sister duo like current stars Hermione and Ben Way, Tryon and Carleton could stand out.
Scott Britton is a business development manager at Constant Contact's SinglePlatform.
Before joining SinglePlatform, Britton cofounded a Sfter, a New York-based startup, and was an early employee at CollegeOnly.
Bosworth is no stranger to reality TV, so she could be a perfect target for Bravo's startup show.
She's now living in New York City and working on a stealth startup. We hear it has something to do with a 'party in a box.'
Originally from Texas, Barganier is a sweet, smart PR manager.
She works at Brew PR, which reps startups like BaubleBar and GroupMe, and works alongside PR star Brooke Hammerling.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.