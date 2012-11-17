The Dream Cast For Randi Zuckerberg's Bravo Reality Show, 'Start-Ups: New York'

Payal Kadakia, founder of Classtivity, would be a great pick.

The first episode of a new Bravo reality show, “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley,” launched a few weeks ago.Randi Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s sister, is driving the drama as the show’s executive producer. And she’s already hunting for New Yorkers who could star in their own spinoff.



The current show has a cast of characters that range from videobloggers to entrepreneurs. They’re young, up-and-coming people in tech who love to socialize.

With that in mind, we racked our brains for some of the most entertaining people Zuckerberg could sign up to represent New York’s burgeoning tech scene.

You won’t find Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley or Thrillist’s Ben Lerer on this list—anyone with serious funding probably has their hands too full to apply, though they’d make killer cameos.

The people we chose are young, fun, and on the brink of making names for themselves.

Think we missed a rising star? Put them in the comments.

