Randi Zuckerberg has sold her boldly decorated Los Altos home for $6.55 million

Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister to Facebook chief Mark, has sold her Los Altos home for $US6.549 million, according to Redfin.

The home sold only one week after being listed for $US5.488 million, property records show. The final sale price was about a million dollars more than what the listing team at DeLeon Realty was hoping to get for the house.

You’ll find plenty of bold colours inside this home, from deep purple bookshelves to a lipstick-print wallpaper in the dining room.

Zuckerberg is rumoured to be making a move to New York City.

