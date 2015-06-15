Randi Zuckerberg has sold her boldly decorated Los Altos home for $6.55 million

Randi zuckerberg houseJanette Pellegrini/Getty Images, RedfinRandi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media.

Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister to Facebook chief Mark, has sold her Los Altos home for $US6.549 million, according to Redfin.

The home sold only one week after being listed for $US5.488 million, property records show. The final sale price was about a million dollars more than what the listing team at DeLeon Realty was hoping to get for the house.

You’ll find plenty of bold colours inside this home, from deep purple bookshelves to a lipstick-print wallpaper in the dining room.

Zuckerberg is rumoured to be making a move to New York City.

The 6,426-square-foot home sits behind a gate and is shaded by trees.

Rose bushes form an arch in the front yard.

It makes for a beautiful entryway.

Fabric is draped over the walls inside.

Pink-and-purple lipstick-print wallpaper certainly makes a statement in the dining room.

The kitchen is covered in marble, arranged in a style that the listing says makes it 'catering-equipped.'

It has two ovens, two microwaves, and two chandeliers, plus a separate dining area.

There's a family room just beyond the kitchen.

A sweeping staircase leads past a bright blue mural on its way to the upper floors.

The home has seven bedrooms in total. This one, which appears to be the master, has bold wallpaper and a panel for controlling the room's climate.

The master bath has a glamorous vanity and separate tub.

And this bedroom has its own balcony.

A library comes with its own fireplace and deep purple bookshelves.

There's another fireplace in this sitting room.

A home theatre has a large screen and cheetah-print carpet.

There's also a decently sized wine cellar.

You can burn off calories in this home gym.

This living room also has a chandelier and a fireplace.

Outside, there's a nice patio area.

Guests can take a dip in the pool or the hot tub.

A 280-square-foot guesthouse sits at the opposite end of the pool.

