Randi Zuckerberg is selling her boldly decorated Los Altos home for $5.49 million

Madeline Stone
Randi zuckerberg houseJanette Pellegrini/Getty Images, RedfinRandi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media.

Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister to Facebook chief Mark, has listed her Los Altos home for $US5.488 million, Realtor.com reports.

You’ll find plenty of bold colours inside this home, from deep purple bookshelves to a lipstick-print wallpaper in the dining room.

Zuckerberg is rumoured to be making a move to New York City.

The 6,426-square-foot home sits behind a gate and is shaded by trees.

Rose bushes form an arch in the front yard.

It makes for a beautiful entryway.

Fabric is draped over the walls inside.

Pink-and-purple lipstick-print wallpaper certainly makes a statement in the dining room.

The kitchen is covered in marble, arranged in a style that the listing says makes it 'catering-equipped.'

It has two ovens, two microwaves, and two chandeliers, plus a separate dining area.

There's a family room just beyond the kitchen.

A sweeping staircase leads past a bright blue mural on its way to the upper floors.

The home has seven bedrooms in total. This one, which appears to be the master, has bold wallpaper and a panel for controlling the room's climate.

The master bath has a glamorous vanity and separate tub.

And this bedroom has its own balcony.

A library comes with its own fireplace and deep purple bookshelves.

There's another fireplace in this pleasant-seeming sitting room.

A home theatre has a large screen and cheetah-print carpet.

There's also a decently sized wine cellar.

You can burn off calories in this home gym.

This living room also has a chandelier and a fireplace.

Outside, there's a nice patio area.

Guests can take a dip in the pool or the hot tub.

A 280-square-foot guesthouse sits at the opposite end of the pool.

