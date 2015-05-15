Randi Zuckerberg is selling her boldly decorated Los Altos home for $5.49 million

Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister to Facebook chief Mark, has listed her Los Altos home for $US5.488 million, Realtor.com reports.

You’ll find plenty of bold colours inside this home, from deep purple bookshelves to a lipstick-print wallpaper in the dining room.

Zuckerberg is rumoured to be making a move to New York City.

