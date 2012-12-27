Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Freaks Out After Someone Tweets Private Family Photo

Photo: Screenshot

No one is immune from the occasional privacy snafu on Facebook, not even Mark Zuckerberg’s sister.On Christmas day, Callie Schweitzer, director of marketing and projects at Vox Media, tweeted out a photo of the Zuckerberg family gathered around a kitchen island freaking out while using the new Facebook “Poke” app.



It’s an adorable, humanising family photo. It was also supposed to be a private photo.

Schweitzer subscribes to Randi Zuckerberg’s public feed on Facebook. She therefore assumed the photo came from Randi and assumed it was meant for public consumption. Randi previously ran marketing for Facebook, and is now a producer of a reality TV show about Silicon Valley, so it’s not unreasonable to think this is a public pic.

When Randi saw the photo was tweeted, she blasted Schweitzer on Twitter: “not sure where you got this photo. I posted it to friends only on FB. You reposting it to Twitter is way uncool.”

Schweitzer immediately apologized and deleted the photo. The two tweeted back and forth to figure out what happened.

Turns out that Schweitzer is Facebook friends with Randi’s sister, who was tagged in the photo. As a result, the photo was in Schweitzer’s stream. She mistakenly believed it was a photo from Randi and posted it to Twitter.

Randi has since deleted her tweets blasting Schweitzer, but BuzzFeed has screen caps of the whole thing.

