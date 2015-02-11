Mark Zuckerberg's sister is promoting a bunch of spa treatments for people who are addicted to tech

Randi Zuckerberg, founder of Zuckerberg Media and sister to Facebook billionaire Mark, wants to make sure you unplug while you’re on vacation.

Together with Celebrity Cruises, Zuckerberg has launched the “Take Care of YourSelfie” program, a spa treatment that will be available in facilities onboard the cruise line.

The program includes several treatments aimed towards people who may be a bit too attached to their devices.

There’s “fACEial Time,” a facial that uses vitamin therapy to treat “a wide range of skin care needs related to staring at computer and tablet screens.”

There’s the “Texticure,” a warm parrafin manicure that includes a nail polishing, buffing, and skin moisturizing treatment. According to a press release announcing the program’s launch, “this experience is the perfect treat for hands always texting and responding to emails.”

Zuckerberg told the Daily Mail the texticure is her favourite treatment in the package because it forces her to take a break from her phone.

“It’s so luxurious and immediately moisturizes your hands,” she said. “And because they’re in gloves, you can’t even send a text message while you’re getting it.”

The “Take Care of YourSelfie” program also includes a detoxifying scrub called the “InstaGlow,” a seaweed body wrap called “Get wrAPPed,” and a yoga workout called “Control ALT Delight.”

Zuckerberg has long been interested in how we balance the use of technology in our daily lives. She explored the topic in a book called “Dot Complicated: Untangling Our Wired Lives,” which she published in 2013.

“I’m a working mum with two young children, so I feel like technology is my lifesaver and the whole reason that I can be doing what I’m doing,” she said to the Daily Mail. “But being always connected can be a blessing and a curse, especially when you feel like you’re always reachable. And when you’re on holiday, those little devices in your pocket make it so easy.”

