Randi Zuckerberg Is Writing A Book About Her 'Crazy Experiences' On Facebook's 'Front-Lines'

Randi Zuckerberg, who is best known for being Mark Zuckerberg’s sister and creating the single-season Bravo TV show, Startups: Silicon Valley, is on to her next venture.



Zuckerberg is writing a book called “Dot Complicated” about her time as Facebook’s Director of Marketing and becoming a mother in 2011. It’s expected to be released on November 5.

Zuckerberg was one of the first 25 employees at Facebook. A woman of many ambitions, she left the social network in 2011. She told The New York Times then that she aspired to sing on Broadway, become host a talk-show, and be an active philanthropist.

The memoir is being published by HarperCollins and the deal requires Zuckerberg to write at least one other book. Zuckerberg is planning to write a children’s book next.

“I am thrilled to be working with HarperCollins to share some of my own crazy experiences on the front lines of social media and to inspire people of all ages to embrace technology, as well as the new set of social norms that come along with it,” Zuckerberg tells The Associated Press.

It’s all in Zuckerberg’s plan to make her own success. “Every article written about me now refers to me as Randi Zuckerberg, Mark’s sister,” she told NYT in 2011. “Maybe one day that won’t be what people say about me.”

The problem is, as the book deal shows, she can’t seem to cut professional ties with Facebook or her brother.

