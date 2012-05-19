Watch Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Sing About A Facebook IPO ... IN 2007

Randi Zuckerberg sings about the Facebook IPO. In 2007.

People in Silicon Valley have been waiting for Facebook to go public forever.No, seriously, there was IPO talk in 2007—when Facebook was just three years old, but had already turned out huge buyout offers from Viacom and Yahoo.



No less an expert than Randi Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s older sister and an early Facebook employee, said that Facebook would go public.

She made the prediction in in a music video she released early in 2007 called “Failure Is Fun (Valleyfreude).”

We hear Randi got a lot of flak for the video inside Facebook—and she took it down from the comedy website she’d launched. But copies persisted online, and it became a Valley cult classic.

Going public in 2007 would have been a huge mistake, of course—Mark Zuckerberg would have had to give away a huge chunk of the company to public investors, and the fragile state of Facebook’s business would have been on view every quarter.

But it sure was fun to speculate about all these years.

Watch the video:



Valleyfreude (Failure Is Fun!) – Watch more funny videos here

